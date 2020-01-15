We probably shouldn’t read too much into Tom Brady’s real estate situation while trying to figure out where he’ll play football in 2020.

WEEI’s Greg Hill reported Tuesday morning that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have moved into a new home in Greenwich, Conn., but NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran subsequently threw cold water on that rumor while discussing the quarterback’s future on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast.

“I was told a few weeks ago there is no home in Connecticut,” Curran said Tuesday. “And I circled back today, just to confirm with somebody else: Is there a home in Connecticut, because I was told there’s no home in Connecticut? And this person said, ‘There is no home in Connecticut.’ I said, ‘Well, why the Christ do we keep hearing about a home in Connecticut?’ And the person said, ‘I don’t know. People just like reporting stuff that isn’t actual and factual.’

“There is no home in Connecticut, folks. Tom Brady doesn’t have a house in Connecticut. He’s got a big-ass — I mean apartment’s probably not even fair to call it — (place) in New York City, and he’s got a house that’s still on the market in Brookline. And apparently, he’s got a spick-and-span suite.”

Hill also reported Tuesday that Brady’s suite at Gillette Stadium had been cleaned out “in a way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.” But we probably should take that report with a grain of salt, too, especially since the Patriots typically play beyond Wild Card Weekend and it’s possible their first-round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans threw the whole cleaning schedule out of whack.

Whatever the case, Brady’s first foray into free agency will continue to dominate headlines until he decides whether he’s staying with the Patriots or taking his talents elsewhere on the open market.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images