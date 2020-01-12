Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Madrid soccer will take center stage Sunday, but the arena won’t be anywhere near Spain.

Real Madrid will play Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the 2019-2020 Spanish Super Cup final. The teams set up this tantalizing Madrid derby this week, as Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-1 and Atletico Madrid earned a comeback win over Barcelona on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The winner of Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid will claim the first major trophy of the Spanish soccer season.

The teams last met in the Spanish Super Cup when Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 over two legs.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images