Bobby Dalbec understands there is currently a bit of uncertainty on the Boston Red Sox roster.

He could be a beneficiary.

Dalbec spoke with the media on Thursday during the franchise’s rookie development program at Fenway Park, where he was asked about the potential major-league opportunity with the Red Sox possibly having hole at first base.

“Yeah, you know, it’s hard not to look at it,” Dalbec said in a video posted by Brendan McGair of The Pawtucket Times. “But, I’m going to just try to control what I can control and try to get better every day.”

Dalbec, who’s played mostly at third base, said he feels comfortable on the opposite corner, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. He split time at both corner infield positions in 2019, and the Red Sox could have an opening at first depending on the fate of free agent Mitch Moreland.

After impressing at the two highest minor league levels last year, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Dalbec was brought up for the postseason run in September. It allowed him to get used to the big-league atmosphere.

And now the 24-year-old, who the Red Sox drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, is hoping his improvement will lead to him making an impact in Boston.

Dalbec totaled 27 home runs, 19 doubles and 73 RBIs during 135 total games with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket. He hit seven home runs with 16 RBIs in 30 games (spanning 113 plate appearances) for the Paw Sox in 2019.

But Dalbec understands he can certainly still improve in all areas of his game.

“I think offensively, just being more consistent,” Dalbec said, via McGair. “And defensively just working on, fine-tuning the little things. I think.”

Dalbec will get all of spring training to prove he’s Boston’s best option at first base this season. The job could be his for the taking.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images