New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for many things — his success, not saying much to the media, a unique fashion sense, the “Patriot Way,” etc.

Everyone knows he has a distinct coaching approach, and his six Super Bowl titles are a good indication it works.

That said, it isn’t for everyone.

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach Wes Welker recently detailed the “excruciating” media guidelines he experienced as a former Patriots star. Richard Sherman also shed light on his decision to join the 49ers instead of the Detroit Lions as a free agent, explaining he didn’t want to play football the “Patriot Way” under former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

But that never was the case for former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. The three-time Super Bowl champ explained this week on Barstool Radio how Belichick’s relationships with his players are a key ingredient in New England’s success.

“I would say in that building, it’s kind of a work relationship with every player and Coach Belichick, for sure. That’s how he likes it,” Gronkowski said. “I feel like that’s how he believes he can keep the organization going.

“You’ve gotta be able to have, I wouldn’t say control, but you have to be able to manage 53 players, 53 grown men. It’s kind of always a work relationship. … But you learn so much. He’s the best coach hands down. He knows football like no other.”

Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season, has yet to rule out a possible return to the NFL. However, if he wants to play for Belichick again, Gronk will need to get things moving, as some already are wondering what the 67-year-old coach’s next moves could be.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images