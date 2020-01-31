Confused by the mysterious, uncaptioned photo Tom Brady posted on social media Thursday evening? The McCourty twins were right there with you.

So they reached out to the New England Patriots quarterback and got the inside scoop.

“We both actually FaceTimed Tom,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said Friday during an appearance on Barstool Radio. “We were like, ‘Bro, we’re at the Super Bowl. Why would you do this?’ And he was like, ‘Everybody’s overreacting.’ He’s like, ‘It’s not is he going to stay; is he going to go?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I’m 42 years old, one of the oldest guys in the league, (and I) wanted to remind people that the best photos are in black and white.’

“That’s all its was, bro. Black and white. It’s a classic — like, I’m the classic Tom Brady, black and white, put it all together, I’m still out here doing it.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the post, which sent Twitter into a tizzy three days before Super Bowl LIV, was not related to Brady’s “football future.” Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career on March 18, and speculation over his next move has dominated headlines during Super Bowl week.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images