Bobby Dalbec might not enter the season with as much fanfare as some of his peers.

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Mike Rosenbaum included the Boston Red Sox infielder on its list of players who just missed the cut for its annual “Top 100 Prospects” list Thursday. The prowess at the plate and in the field Dalbac demonstrated last season at AA-Portland and AAA-Pawtucket excite Boston and have caught the attention of baseball observers outside of Red Sox Nation.

“A hero on the mound for Arizona at the 2016 College World Series, Dalbec became a full-time slugger after signing for an over-slot $650,000 in the fourth round that June,” Mayo, Callis and Rosenbaum wrote. “He has some of the best raw power in the Minors (ranking sixth with 59 homers in the last two seasons) and is a quality defender with a well-above-average arm at third base, though the presence of Rafael Devers will push him to first base in Boston.”

Dalbec hit 27 home runs, 19 doubles and 73 RBIs during 135 games with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket combined in 2019. He then spent time with Boston in September in order to familiarize himself with the atmosphere in the Major Leagues.

He said earlier this month he’s focused on developing as a player, instead of fretting over potentially moving from third to first base.

He’ll begin the season on Boston’s 40-man roster with high hopes of sticking with the big-league club after spring training. If he does so, he’ll have the chance to make a mockery of his top-100 omission and make one MLB executive’s prediction that he’ll be among the top rookies in 2020 come true.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images