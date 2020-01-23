Tom Brady doesn’t leave a stone unturned.

Brady never has had the strongest arm in the league over the course of his 20-year NFL career, he hasn’t always been the most accurate and we don’t need to tell you about his legs. Still, the 42-year-old has managed to amass more success than any other quarterback in league history, and it’s tough to imagine any signal-caller in the future reaching the heights Brady has.

So, what’s been the key to Brady’s unprecedented run? Rob Gronkowski believes it all comes down to putting in the work.

“Just his work ethic, just that attention to detail,” Gronkowski said in a sit-down interview on Sportsnet’s “Open Invitation.” “First off, the attention to detail he puts into himself because if you don’t have the skillset, if you don’t have your health, how can you even go out there and play the game of football? So that starts first, and just the attention to detail that he does is second to none. That’s what makes him who he is. That’s why he’s the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. On top of it, he’s so healthy and he puts the attention to detail on the field because he can, because his body’s working and his mind’s working and his body is doing what it needs to do. Then he puts attention to detail on the field. You know, where the receiver needs to be, where he needs to be, how he needs to hand off the ball, all that type of stuff. So the attention to detail, the little, tiny details and taking it to the next level is what separates, I would say, himself from anyone else.”

As for Brady’s future, well, Gronk clearly isn’t interested in entertaining the topic. When asked about the QB’s impending free agency, the future Hall of Fame offered an answer as if he were standing at a Gillette Stadium podium.

