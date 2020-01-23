Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Parker never misses a chance to dump on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. And that trend continued Wednesday night.

In case you missed it, Eli Manning retired from the NFL after spending his entire 16-year career with the New York Giants. The conversation now becomes whether the 117-117 lifetime quarterback will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But if you were to ask Parker who he’d choose: Brady or Manning, his answer probably won’t shock you.

“If I needed a clutch throw at the end of a Super Bowl game, I’d take Eli over Brady 10 out of 10 times. Manning was so clutch!,” he tweeted.

Yes, Manning beat Brady twice in the Super Bow, but the famous David Tyree “helmet catch” happened as Manning was getting sacked and threw the ball up in the air for grabs. Manning also led the league in interceptions three times and has a .500 winning percentage.

But sure, taking Manning over Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion who will go down as arguably the best QB to play the game, is the better choice.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images