Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Under Alex Cora’s tutelage, Rafael Devers became one the best third basemen in Major League Baseball. It’s impossible to deny the impact Cora had on the Boston Red Sox third baseman, who still is just 23 years old.

So, it’s understandable that Devers would be among the players most affected by Cora’s departure from Boston.

As you surely know by now, Cora and the Red Sox mutually parted ways Tuesday in the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme. Cora’s exit unsurprisingly was a popular topic at Red Sox Winter Weekend, which was held in Springfield, Mass.

“I feel really bad,” Devers said through a translator. “Obviously he had been my manager and I loved playing for him. It’s unfortunate but I really was sad that he wasn’t going to be our manager.”

Devers will head into 2020 looking to build upon what was a breakout season in 2019. The slugging Dominican hit .311 with 32 homer and 115 RBIs.

Perhaps most importantly, Devers became at least an adequate defender, something Cora no doubt had a huge hand in.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images