The NFL’s wild-card weekend wraps up Sunday night in Philadelphia.
The Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of perennial NFC contenders. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks settled for the No. 5 seed despite an 11-5 record, while Carson Wentz and the 9-7 Eagles were the “champions” of an awful NFC East.
Who will earn a trip to the divisional round? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Seahawks vs. Eagles:
When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:40 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images