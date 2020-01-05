Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL’s wild-card weekend wraps up Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of perennial NFC contenders. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks settled for the No. 5 seed despite an 11-5 record, while Carson Wentz and the 9-7 Eagles were the “champions” of an awful NFC East.

Who will earn a trip to the divisional round? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks vs. Eagles:

When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images