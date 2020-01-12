Tom Brady isn’t the only seasoned signal-caller on an expiring contract.

Drew Brees’ current contract with the Saints is set to void when the new NFL year begins in March. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection, who turns 41 on Wednesday, has yet to publicly state whether he intends to keep playing, but he’s expected to have options, both on and off the field. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday Brees was approached by a television network to gauge his interest in an analyst position.

TV work very well could be in Brees’ future, but not for the 2020 season. Well, that’s what Brees’ longtime coach believes anyway.

“No, I see him on the field this upcoming season,” Sean Payton said on ESPN’s “NFL Postseason Countdown,” per NFL.com. Payton also noted he expects to speak with Brees on Monday.

Injury limited Brees to 11 regular-season games in 2019, but when healthy, it was business as usual for the Saints star. The lack of decline should make New Orleans feel comfortable in re-signing Brees, especially considering the franchise soon will have no QBs on its roster. Backup Teddy Bridgewater and multi-threat weapon Taysom Hill, like Brees, also are on expiring deals.

So while Brady’s free agency is expected to feature some drama, it sure seems like Brees’ will be pretty straightforward.

Thumbnail photo via Derick Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images