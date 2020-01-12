Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chiefs had an abysmal first quarter during Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Texans, but Patrick Mahomes helped his team turn it around.

The Kansas City quarterback had a whopping five touchdown passes against Houston after his team initially trailed 24-0. Mahomes’ fifth TD pass, though, was one for the record books as the 24-year-old became the first player in NFL history to throw five touchdown passes in a playoff game before turning 25, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Chiefs also became the “first team in postseason history to score a TD on seven straight offensive drives,” per Elias Sports.

Mahomes’ historic performance locked up the Chiefs’ in the AFC Championship Game next week against the Tennessee Titans, who upset the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images