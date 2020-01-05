Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We get it, Patriots fans: You’re upset. And that’s fair, as New England’s loss to the Tennessee Titans might sound the death knell for the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

But, if only for a few moments, can we find something to laugh about?

Tom Brady’s outfit before Saturday night’s game might be just what the doctor ordered. As many on Twitter pointed out, the Patriots quarterback looked hilariously similar to Dopey, of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” fame.

Take a look:

LOL.

Brady’s hat wasn’t nearly as purple-looking in real life as it appeared on TV, but whatever. It still is funny to see the greatest quarterback in NFL history unintentionally look like Dopey.

Now, back to your regularly scheduled meltdown over what the future holds for Brady and Bill Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images