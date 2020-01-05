Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Logan Ryan’s comments about Kyle Van Noy apparently weren’t the product of some heat-of-the-moment outburst.

Hours after his team’s wild-card win over the Patriots, the Tennessee Titans cornerback doubled down on his criticism of the New England linebacker.

During postgame media availability, Ryan called out Van Noy for talking about the Patriots’ “revenge tour” during the lead up to Saturday night’s game. While speaking Sunday morning on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ryan offered additional context.

“I know Kyle Van Noy as well, I’m friendly with him,” Ryan said. “He always just finds a way to say some crazy stuff. And before the game, he said how it’s a ‘revenge tour,’ and how we’re ‘first’ because we beat them last year. I guess, when you talk like that and you lose, guys can laugh at you and poke jokes at it.

“That’s how he is. He’s a good guy, goofy guy, but he’s gotta stop talking so much. Let the play do the talking. They have a lot of guys that are good around him that do that. So, I’m gonna poke fun at Kyle for his revenge tour. It ended soon, he’ll be home and be able to watch us on TV.”

#Titans CB Logan Ryan discussed defending Tom Brady and the revenge tour comments by Kyle Van Noy this week… "He is [Van Noy] a good guy, a goofy guy, but he's gotta stop talking so much." 👇AUDIO👇 pic.twitter.com/khpTGhDl1B — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 5, 2020

Obviously, it’s easy to say this kind of stuff when you win. But hey, to the victor go the spoils.

Van Noy isn’t the only Patriots player who gave the Titans bulletin-board material. Led by head coach Mike Vrabel, Titans players mocked Tom Brady’s hype video after their stunning win at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images