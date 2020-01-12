Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, who’s going to host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game?

(The fact that anybody is still crazy to think about.)

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Sunday in the second AFC divisional-round matchup. Kansas City is favored to advance to the conference title game, but Deshaun Watson and the Texans should not be overlooked.

Upsets have been all the rage during these playoffs, after all.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Chiefs:

When: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

