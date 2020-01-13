Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a Houston Texans fan, you might want to look away.

Sunday’s Texans-Chiefs game ended in heartbreak for Houston, with Kansas City completing a historic comeback in its 51-31 AFC divisional-round victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans nabbed a 24-point lead early, but the Chiefs quickly battled back and turned the game upside down.

So, naturally, the stats aren’t necessarily on the Texans’ side.

Deshaun Watson, for instance, is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rack up 300-plus pass yards, three or more touchdowns and zero turnovers in a playoff game, per NFL Research.

Deshaun Watson is the only QB in the Super Bowl era to lose a playoff game despite having 300+ pass yards, 3+ total TD and 0 giveaways.#HOUvsKC — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

The Chiefs are the first team in league history to win a playoff game by 20-plus points after trailing by 20-plus points at one point in the game.

The #Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by 20+ points after trailing in that game by 20+ points. #ChiefsKingdom | @Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

Kansas City also is the first-ever NFL team to enter halftime either tied or leading after trailing by 24-plus points in the first half. This marks the biggest comeback in Chiefs history.

The #Chiefs are the first team in NFL history, regular season or playoffs, to trail by 24+ points in the first half and be tied or leading entering halftime. #ChiefsKingdom | @Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

The largest comeback in #Chiefs history is 21 points. They trailed by 24 points against the #Texans today. They lead 28-24… At halftime. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

Here’s perhaps the most interesting stat of all.

The last time a team overcame a 24-plus point deficit in the playoffs was when the New England Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (And we all remember how that one ended.)

The #Chiefs were trailing 24-0 in the second quarter. The last team to overcome a 24+ point deficit in the playoffs? The Patriots in Super Bowl LI after trailing 28-3.#HOUvsKC | @Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

What’s more impressive: The Chiefs’ epic comeback or the Texans’ brutal collapse? We’ll let you decide.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images