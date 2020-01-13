If you’re a Houston Texans fan, you might want to look away.

Sunday’s Texans-Chiefs game ended in heartbreak for Houston, with Kansas City completing a historic comeback in its 51-31 AFC divisional-round victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texans nabbed a 24-point lead early, but the Chiefs quickly battled back and turned the game upside down.

So, naturally, the stats aren’t necessarily on the Texans’ side.

Deshaun Watson, for instance, is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rack up 300-plus pass yards, three or more touchdowns and zero turnovers in a playoff game, per NFL Research.

The Chiefs are the first team in league history to win a playoff game by 20-plus points after trailing by 20-plus points at one point in the game.

Kansas City also is the first-ever NFL team to enter halftime either tied or leading after trailing by 24-plus points in the first half. This marks the biggest comeback in Chiefs history.

Here’s perhaps the most interesting stat of all.

The last time a team overcame a 24-plus point deficit in the playoffs was when the New England Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (And we all remember how that one ended.)

What’s more impressive: The Chiefs’ epic comeback or the Texans’ brutal collapse? We’ll let you decide.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images