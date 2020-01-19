The Lakers could regain two of their top players when they take on the Boston Celtics for the first time this season.

Rajon Rondo (finger) and Anthony Davis (gluteus maximus) are listed as “questionable” for L.A. ahead of Monday’s game at TD Garden, Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell reported Sunday afternoon.

Davis has missed the last five games with a bruised backside, which he sustained after taking a hard fall during the Lakers’ victory over the Knicks on Jan. 7. He did not practice with the team as expected Sunday morning, per Trudell.

Rondo, meanwhile, has missed the last three games after fracturing his right ring finger during L.A.’s big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 11.

Both Rajon Rondo (non-displaced volar plate avulsion fracture of the right ring finger) and Anthony Davis (gluteus maximus contusion) are listed as questionable for the Celtics on Monday. Davis did not work out on Sunday morning. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 19, 2020

This isn’t the best news for the Celtics, though it might not be the worst.

Should both Rondo and Davis play, an already-fatigued Celtics team would have quite the challenge on its hands. Boston has been battling an injury bug of their own lately, and could be without stars like Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown once again heading into one of the biggest matchups of the C’s season to date. The two are also “questionable” for Monday’s game.

Should Rondo and Davis sit out, however, the Celtics will have yet another chance to change their momentum after losing six of their last eight games. Boston has proven in the past it’s talented enough to win meaningful games without some of their top players, but taking down the No. 1 team in the Western Conference is no simple feat no matter who is on the court.

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

