Tom Brady might not be the only big-name quarterback to change teams this offseason.

ESPN is preparing to offer CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo a multi-year deal worth $10 million to $14 million annually, Front Office Sports reported Sunday, citing sources. Such a deal would make Romo the highest-paid broadcaster in sports history and would dwarf his current CBS contract which reportedly pays him $4 million per season.

Romo, of course, would take over as ESPN’s lead analyst for “Monday Night Football.” It’s unclear whether ESPN would keep current play-by-play man Joe Tessitore in the booth or whether ESPN might instead try to make another splash and revamp the broadcast completely. The Front Office Sports report also notes Romo could become an even more integral part of ESPN’s NFL coverage if the network is able to secure a Sunday package when the NFL’s TV rights are renegotiated.

Though polarizing at times, the reception to Romo in the booth has been pretty favorable since he retired from playing to join Jim Nantz on CBS’ top NFL broadcast team. Romo already has called a Super Bowl and would be in line to do another next season if he ends up staying with CBS

