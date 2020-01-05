Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Somehow, a 13-3 team is playing on wild-card Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints are set to host the Minnesota Vikings for the right to advance to the NFC Divisional Round. Drew Brees’ team was one of the NFL’s best during the regular season, but they nevertheless must beat Kirk Cousins and the 10-6 Vikings if they want to advance.

Can Minnesota pull off the upset? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Saints:

When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images