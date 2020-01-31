BOSTON — The Boston Celtics paid tribute to an NBA legend Thursday night.

Playing in their first home game since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, the Celtics honored Bryant with a pregame ceremony.

The Celtics first recognized all nine victims of the helicopter crash before paying tribute specifically to Bryant. They beamed Bryant’s No. 24 onto the parquet floor, then held a 24 moment of silence.

After that, the Celtics played a tribute video.

Bryant was 41-years-old when he died.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Mullen/NESN.com