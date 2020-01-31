Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics paid tribute to an NBA legend Thursday night.

Playing in their first home game since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, the Celtics honored Bryant with a pregame ceremony.

The Celtics first recognized all nine victims of the helicopter crash before paying tribute specifically to Bryant. They beamed Bryant’s No. 24 onto the parquet floor, then held a 24 moment of silence.

The Celtics honor Kobe Bryant with a 24 second moment of silence while beaming his number onto the floor. They played a video tribute, as well. pic.twitter.com/h67bt4tWND — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 31, 2020

After that, the Celtics played a tribute video.

The Celtics honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the lives lost on Sunday pic.twitter.com/CMZdfR3UQc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

Bryant was 41-years-old when he died.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Mullen/NESN.com