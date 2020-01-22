Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Welcome back, David Krejci.

The Bruins center missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury, but returned Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

And he delivered in a big way.

With the game knotted at two with 7:42 left, Brandon Carlo threw a shot on net that popped up into the air. Krejci was in the right place at the right time as he put the rebound past Marc-Andre Fleury for the 3-2 lead, which ended up being the game-winner.

Check it out:

It’s good to have him back.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images