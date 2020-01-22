Things got a little nasty at the end of a Kansas rivalry game Tuesday.

Late in No. 3 Kansas’ eventual 81-60 win over Kansas State, things got pretty chippy between the two sides, with a benches-clearing brawl erupting.

It all started as the Jayhawks were trying to dribble the clock out. A Kansas State player stole the ball and tried to finish a layup, but a Kansas player came in and delivered a hard foul.

That’s when things got messy.

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images