Tom Brady isn’t about to let his first foray into free agency preclude him from shredding serious pow.

Brady was in parts unknown (probably the insanely exclusive Yellowstone Club) over the weekend for his annual family ski trip. The previous two trips, both of which took place at the luxurious Montana resort, produced infamous clips of Brady going off ski jumps.

The 42-year-old posted some highlights to his Instagram on Saturday, and the results should be far less ulcer-inducing for New England Patriots fans.

Take a look:

Tom Brady's annual ski trip started a bit earlier this year pic.twitter.com/FkawiMvWSj — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) January 26, 2020

Of course, it’s entirely possible Brady sent a Backside Triple Cork 1620 when the cameras weren’t rolling.

As for his looming free agency, Brady doesn’t seem overly concerned about the situation. He is scheduled to hit the open market March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images