Liverpool expects the good times to keep rolling.

West Ham United will host Liverpool on Wednesday at London Stadium in a Premier League Round 24 game. The Reds enter the contest with a commanding, 16-point lead atop the Premier League standings and a game in hand over second-place Manchester City. The Hammers are languishing in 17th place and are perilously close to the relegation spots.

Liverpool has won 30 of its last 31 Premier League games, dating back to last season, and looks unstoppable at the moment. West Ham has earned just 11 points and suffered 11 losses since last October.

Here’s how to watch West Ham versus Liverpool.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

