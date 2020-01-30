Not everyone is convinced the Los Angeles Chargers are a viable free-agent destination for Tom Brady.

Although Los Angeles frequently has been floated as a potential landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl champion, former Chargers center Nick Hardwick, now a sports talk radio host in San Diego, doesn’t see why Brady would be interested in leaving the New England Patriots to join the Bolts this offseason.

“It makes zero sense to me,” Hardwick told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry on the Patriots Talk Podcast from Super Bowl Radio Row in Miami. “Other than perhaps he wants to be in the (media) production business and to get closer to that.”

The Chargers have been tossed around as a possible suitor for a while, and that speculation gained steam this week when it was reported the organization plans to move on from veteran quarterback Philip Rivers after 16 seasons.

Still, Hardwick, who played 11 seasons for the Chargers (2004-11), can’t wrap his head around the chatter, instead wondering whether Los Angeles’ supposed interest is nothing more than a one-way pursuit geared toward increasing ticket sales ahead of moving into a new stadium.

“He goes from the New England Patriots, an organization that owns two private 737s with Patriots logos on the side, and then to come out to L.A. and comes to an organization that is not an owner but a renter of a stadium,” Hardwick said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I can’t conceptualize that.”

Brady, who’s set to become a free agent in March, has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots. He showed signs of regression in 2019 at age 42, but he nevertheless figures to draw significant interest on the open market given his track record as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images