MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner is having trouble picturing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in another uniform.

But something is giving him pause from guaranteeing Brady will return to New England.

“When you hear him talk about exploring it, most guys in that situation would just say, ‘Hey, I see myself as a Patriot. I want to finish my career as a Patriot. It may not happen that way, but I see myself that way,’ and I don’t necessarily hear him say that,” Warner said Thursday. “So, it at least makes me think that there could be something else, but I just think there are so many levels to it. You don’t go as Tom Brady, you don’t go and start over somewhere else. That’s not what you do when you’re 42, 43 years old. So I think there are components that need to be there, and I guess the question is, is there another team on the landscape that doesn’t have their guy that would make a good fit for Tom Brady or a better fit than New England? I don’t see it right now, but I might be looking at things differently than Tom Brady is.”

And that’s the issue at hand. Brady might not see the Patriots as a perfect fit, but is there actually a better situation for the six-time Super Bowl winner? There’s certainly not an obvious one with over a month and a half to go before free agency begins March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images