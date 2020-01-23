Roberto Firmino lashed home a late winner to earn Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.
A hard-fought contest appeared to be heading for a draw after Raul Jimenez had equalized Jordan Henderson’s early opener — a fine header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner — in the early stages of the second half at Molineux.
But the Premier League leaders regrouped and once again dipped into their seemingly boundless reserves of resolve, registering a 22nd win from 23 Premier League games this season through Firmino’s emphatic left-footed finish in the 84th minute.
The Reds sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League standings, with a game in hand on their nearest rivals.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com