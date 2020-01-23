Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Roberto Firmino lashed home a late winner to earn Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

GET IN!! 🔴🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

A hard-fought contest appeared to be heading for a draw after Raul Jimenez had equalized Jordan Henderson’s early opener — a fine header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner — in the early stages of the second half at Molineux.

A powerful header from Jordan Henderson gives Liverpool an early lead! 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hUnTXpYPAG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2020

WOW 😱 A beautiful goal from @Raul_Jimenez9 and Wolverhampton! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MNiKyP1qGt — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2020

But the Premier League leaders regrouped and once again dipped into their seemingly boundless reserves of resolve, registering a 22nd win from 23 Premier League games this season through Firmino’s emphatic left-footed finish in the 84th minute.

IT HAD TO BE BOBBY 🤩 Liverpool find a way back into the lead! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/0XbF2ApZVr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2020

The Reds sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League standings, with a game in hand on their nearest rivals.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com