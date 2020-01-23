Jimmy Garoppolo saw firsthand how to quarterback a Super Bowl-winning team twice while backing up Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

Now Garoppolo will attempt to do the same with the San Francisco 49ers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Garoppolo is looking to channel Brady on Feb. 2.

“Everyone says it should be like another game, but just the way that he actually did it,” Garoppolo said, per the San Jose Mercury News. “Up close and personal, picking up everything I could and seeing how he went about his business, obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him. I’ll try to transfer that over to my game.”

Garoppolo said he might reach out to Brady for advice before the big game. The two were teammates from 2014 to 2017, when the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images