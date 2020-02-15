Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FC Barcelona ill can afford to slip against Getafe.

The teams will meet Saturday at Camp Nou in a La Liga Round 24 game. Barcelona enters the contest in second place, just three points behind league-leading Real Madrid. Gatafe surprisingly is third in the Spanish League standings and is on a roll, having won four consecutive games in the competition without conceding a goal.

Barcelona will be without striker Luis Suarez and forward Ousmane Dembele, both of whom are out due to long-term injuries. Defender Clement Lenglet is suspended for the game.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Getafe.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images