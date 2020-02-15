FC Barcelona ill can afford to slip against Getafe.
The teams will meet Saturday at Camp Nou in a La Liga Round 24 game. Barcelona enters the contest in second place, just three points behind league-leading Real Madrid. Gatafe surprisingly is third in the Spanish League standings and is on a roll, having won four consecutive games in the competition without conceding a goal.
Barcelona will be without striker Luis Suarez and forward Ousmane Dembele, both of whom are out due to long-term injuries. Defender Clement Lenglet is suspended for the game.
Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Getafe.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
