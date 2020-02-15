Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surely Norwich City won’t interrupt Liverpool’s unstoppable march toward glory?

The teams will face off Saturday at Carrow Road in a Premier League Round 26 game. Norwich City is last in the Premier League standings with 18 points after 25 games. Liverpool has a commanding lead atop the standings with 73 points and looks destined to clinch the Premier League title sooner, rather than later. The 55-point gap between the first- and last-placed teams after 25 rounds has never been bigger in Premier League history.

Liverpool has won 16 consecutive league games. Norwich has won only one of its last 12 games.

Statistics sometimes lie, but this isn’t one of those cases … is it?

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images