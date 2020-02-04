Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last few times the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks have faced each other, there’s been very little fanfare.

Say goodbye to that feeling.

Vancouver’s subpar play over recent campaigns has taken some of the spice out of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final rematch, but when the Canucks roll into TD Garden on Tuesday night, they’ll do so as the top team in the Pacific Division with plenty to play for.

It’ll be the first game of a back-to-back for the Bruins, which will conclude Wednesday at United Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.

As for the lineup, the Bruins will look at tad difficult than usual. Danton Heinen, who missed Saturday’s win over the Minnesota Wild because he was banged up, will be out against Vancouver, but as a healthy scratch. As such, Sean Kuraly will play on the third line left wing, while Par Lindholm will center the fourth line with Anton Blidh and Chris Wagner as his wingers. Joakim Nordstrom won’t play due to a condition related to allergies.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for Vancouver.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (31-10-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Anton Blidh–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (30-18-5)

J.T. Miller–Elias Pettersson–Brock Boeser

Tanner Pearson–Bo Horvat–Loui Eriksson

Antoine Roussel–Adam Gaudette–Jake Virtanen

Tim Schaller–Jay Beagle–Brandon Sutter

Quinn Hughes–Chris Tanev

Alex Edler–Troy Stetcher

Oscar Fantenberg–Tyler Myers

Jacob Markstrom

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images