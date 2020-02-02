Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — You won’t believe this, but a crowd in Miami full of Kansas City Chiefs fans don’t like New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick drew boos in a pregame ceremony at Super Bowl LIV honoring the NFL 100 team that also featured Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former New England players Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Adam Vinatieri, John Hannah and Mike Haynes.

Belichick was booed, smiled, flashed his rings and drew a laugh from the crowd.

Belichick was one of few members of the NFL 100 team to receive a solo introduction. Brady was featured with other quarterbacks, while Moss was grouped with playmakers.

The moment was reminiscent of when Brady was booed during a pregame ceremony for game MVPs at Super Bowl 50.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images