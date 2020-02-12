BOSTON — Brad Marchand is one point away from joining some elite Bruins company.
The Boston forward is one point shy of his fourth straight 70-point season, a feat few players have accomplished in the franchise’s 96-year history.
Once he notches it, Marchand will become the 10th player in Bruins history to record 70-plus points in four-plus seasons, per NHL Public Relations. His linemate, David Pastrnak, accomplished the same feat earlier this season.
Brad Marchand is one point away from his fourth consecutive 70-point season. It would mark the 10th time an @NHLBruins player has recorded 70+ points in four or more consecutive seasons – David Pastrnak also did so earlier in 2019-20. #WNH #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Ucgzyakth9
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 12, 2020
Marchand has 23 goals and 46 assists (69 points) in 57 games for the Bruins this season. He has the ninth-most points among NHL players this season entering Wednesday’s game.
The 31-year-old has finished the last three seasons with at least 85 points, including an impressive 100-point season during the 2018-19 campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images