Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Brad Marchand is one point away from joining some elite Bruins company.

The Boston forward is one point shy of his fourth straight 70-point season, a feat few players have accomplished in the franchise’s 96-year history.

Once he notches it, Marchand will become the 10th player in Bruins history to record 70-plus points in four-plus seasons, per NHL Public Relations. His linemate, David Pastrnak, accomplished the same feat earlier this season.

Brad Marchand is one point away from his fourth consecutive 70-point season. It would mark the 10th time an @NHLBruins player has recorded 70+ points in four or more consecutive seasons – David Pastrnak also did so earlier in 2019-20. #WNH #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Ucgzyakth9 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 12, 2020

Marchand has 23 goals and 46 assists (69 points) in 57 games for the Bruins this season. He has the ninth-most points among NHL players this season entering Wednesday’s game.

The 31-year-old has finished the last three seasons with at least 85 points, including an impressive 100-point season during the 2018-19 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images