Bruce Cassidy is feeling optimistic post-trade deadline, especially about how a particular winger can help fill the hole next to David Krejci.

The Bruins acquired Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for winger Danton Heinen on Monday. The deal was Boston’s second transaction ahead of the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, after Ondrej Kase from Anaheim on Friday.

But there’s a reason Cassidy is so excited about Ritchie: he could finally fill a wing on David Krejci’s line. Cassidy explained to reporters Monday that Ritchie’s speed and size could be the perfect fit to help Krejci elevate his game.

“Krejci likes to slow it down then speed it up, so you can’t be too far ahead either, yet I like speed with Krejci,” the head coach said, via the team. “(It) forces him to play a little faster, which is more the modern game. I think he still excels in that game.

“So, I can’t tell you there’s a perfect model. I do believe on one wing, we’ve always said if there’s one guy that occupy some space, whether that’s through speed, or whether it’s through brawn, or both, that would help him,” Cassidy added. “Because he’ll draw people to him and then like I said, when he’s got time and space he typically always makes the right play and puts it on the tape. It’s when that gets closed off, so how do his wingers complement him doing that is when he’s at his best.”

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy on where his team stands with 19 games to play: "I love our team. I like our makeup. I like our competitiveness. I like our goaltending, the balance in our group…not a lot to complain about." pic.twitter.com/73zbyQGs9M — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 24, 2020

Ritchie, a 6-foot-2 234-pound winger, has both speed and brawn. The 24-year-old has racked up 43 goals and 66 assists in his first five NHL seasons while also bringing a tough edge to the Bruins, having sat a total of 331 penalty minutes in 287 career games.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is equally as excited about Ritchie, as well as Kase, and believes they both could help the B’s come playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images