The Boston Bruins may have benefited from the wrong call on this one.
With just over a minute remaining in the third period and the game tied 1-all, the Bruins benefited from the referee calling a hand-pass, negating a Blackhawks goal which would have given the hosts a 2-1 lead. The Bruins went on to force overtime and ultimately win the game 2-1 on Charlie McAvoy’s first goal of the year.
Chicago forward Jonathan Toews told reporters after the game the official told him he had made the wrong call.
You can watch the play below:
One way or the other, a win is a win. And the Bruins now are in sole possession of first place.
