Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline has come and gone and the Bruins have their roster set.

Boston traded Danton Heinen to the Ducks for Nick Ritchie on Monday, in addition to trading David Backes, a first-round 2020 pick and defense prospect Axel Andersson to Anaheim in exchange for Ondrej Kase on Friday.

Now that the forward lines are set, the focus now shifts to locking up some players. Most notably Torey Krug.

Krug, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, has expressed interest in taking less money to remain with the Black and Gold. General manager Don Sweeney in September said he’d have some “forecasting to do” before getting deep into those conversations.

And during a press conference after the deadline, Sweeney revealed talks were “ongoing.”

“We’ve continued to stay in communication with Torey. … Talks have been very cordial,” he said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter added Sweeney noted they don’t know just how close they are “to the finish line.”

Krug has spent his nine-year career with Boston and has been a pivotal part of the Bruins’ blueline over that time.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images