The Bruins look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss to the lowly Detroit Red Wings — their first in seven games — and they’ll have to do so against one of the franchise’s oldest and boldest rivals.
Boston welcomes the Montreal Canadiens to TD Garden on Wednesday night in the teams’ final matchup of the regular season. The B’s have won two straight against the Canadiens after dropping the first game of their four-game season series Nov. 5.
Who will emerge victorious this time around? Tune in to find out.
Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Bruins-Canadiens game online:
When: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images