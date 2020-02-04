BOSTON — Wilmer Skoog added another goal to his highlight reel Monday night.
While it wasn’t lacrosse-style (something he did in just his second collegiate game Jan. 11 against Dartmouth) it was the goal that sent the Boston University Terriers to the Beanpot Final. During the second overtime period, Skoog potted a rebound past Boston College goalie Spencer Knight to give BU the 5-4 win.
What. a. GAME.@TerrierHockey 👏 pic.twitter.com/VdTjNFPqK1
— NESN (@NESN) February 4, 2020
BU trailed 3-1 during the third period and fought back to ultimately pick up the dramatic double-overtime win.
For the freshman center, he just believes luck is on his side.
“That was just an awesome feeling,” Skoog said after the game. “It’s the biggest game I’ve ever played, obviously in overtime too. So yeah, I was just super happy. Yeah, just happiness.
“It’s just luck that the goals come at (the big points),” he added. “You get chances, sometimes you score on your chances, sometimes you don’t. I was lucky to put it in the back of the net tonight.”
Skoog and the rest of the BU squad will take on the two-time defending champion Huskies on Feb. 10 at TD Garden.