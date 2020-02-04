Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Wilmer Skoog added another goal to his highlight reel Monday night.

While it wasn’t lacrosse-style (something he did in just his second collegiate game Jan. 11 against Dartmouth) it was the goal that sent the Boston University Terriers to the Beanpot Final. During the second overtime period, Skoog potted a rebound past Boston College goalie Spencer Knight to give BU the 5-4 win.

BU trailed 3-1 during the third period and fought back to ultimately pick up the dramatic double-overtime win.

For the freshman center, he just believes luck is on his side.

“That was just an awesome feeling,” Skoog said after the game. “It’s the biggest game I’ve ever played, obviously in overtime too. So yeah, I was just super happy. Yeah, just happiness.