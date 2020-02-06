UPDATE (2:18 P.M. ET): We’ve been had.
👀
(I feel guilty but really it's your own fault if you don't listen to The @EnesKanter Show … https://t.co/S8g6vzw34y) pic.twitter.com/sy6cu9rVqI
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 6, 2020
ORIGINAL STORY: Does Enes Kanter know something we don’t know?
The Boston Celtics center dropped a simple, yet undeniably cryptic, tweet roughly an hour before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline. The tweet unsurprisingly drew quite a reaction in the comment section.
Take a look:
👀
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) February 6, 2020
So, is Kanter just trolling? Probably. But hey, maybe he’s aware of a forthcoming blockbuster involving the Celtics.
The Celtics reportedly pursued multiple deals Wednesday night, but were unable to execute any due to multiple reasons.
