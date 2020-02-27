Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will wrap up their four-game, six-day west coast road trip Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Boston and the Utah Jazz will meet for the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams. The Celtics enter the matchup having won three of their last four and 10 of their last 12, while the Jazz have dropped three straight and eight of their last 12.

The C’s will do battle without Kemba Walker for the fourth consecutive game post-All-Star break, however, due to a knee injury.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Jazz online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NBC Sports Boston

