We know Philip Rivers won’t be in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform when the 2020 NFL season begins.

So, where will he end up?

The quarterback and Chargers parted ways Feb. 10 after 14 seasons in L.A. Many speculated this would happen after he moved his family out of San Diego. There are a few teams out there looking for a QB, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport believes the Indianapolis Colts “most likely” will be the team he ends up with.

“That does seem like the most likely option,” he said Wednesday. “And from other opponents, from people I’ve spoken to here, there are many many people who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts.

“I would also not rule out the Raiders, if they are looking for a veteran quarterback,” Rapoport added. “Tom Brady has been floated by some. I would expect them to take a look at Rivers as well.”

Oakland doesn’t seem necessarily committed to Derek Carr as general manager Mike Mayock said if his team has a chance to upgrade at any position, they will look into it. And adding Rivers could provide a boost to the Silver and Black.

And of course, the Brady has been connected to the Chargers and Raiders since the end of the 2019 season.

The new league year begins March 18.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images