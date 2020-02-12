Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Eagles made easy work of the Crimson on Tuesday night as BC beat Harvard 3-1 in the 2020 Women’s Beanpot consolation game at Walter Brown Arena.

Harvard created plenty of chances over the 60 minutes, but Eagles goalie Kelly Pickreign was a brick wall in net, stopping all but one of the 37 shots that came her way.

Alexie Guay, Delaney Belinskas and Hannah Bilka had the goals for BC, while Kristin Della Rovere accounted for Harvard’s lone tally.

Beth Larcom denied 22 shots for Harvard.

With the win, BC placed third in this year’s Women’s Beanpot, while Harvard came in fourth.

Here’s how it all went down:

EAGLES STRIKE FIRST

Harvard controlled much of the opening minutes of the first period. But BC was awarded a power play after Dominique Petrie was called for hooking and the Eagles were able to take a 1-0 lead.

Guay deked out a Crimson defender and sent a laser past Larcom at the 9:49 mark.

🎥 Take a look at Alexie Guay's third goal (and first career Beanpot point) of the season!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/YkmtuGckYL — BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 11, 2020

Harvard found itself down a goal after 20, despite outshooting the Eagles 11-8.

BC ADDS TWO MORE

The Crimson again had a strong start to the period, but it was BC that was able to gain a two-goal edge.

The Eagles did not have a shot on net compared to Harvard’s six, until the 3:41 mark when Belinskas beat Larcom five-hole to put BC up 2-0.

🎥 Make that a career-high 1️⃣7️⃣ goals on the year for Delaney Belinskas!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/LnspepFEMo — BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 11, 2020

Pickreign was strong in net for BC as Harvard peppered her with shots as the period continued. Larcom, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky and allowed the Eagles to take a commanding 3-0 lead with 8:02 left in the second.

Bilka deflected Hadley Hartmetz’s wrister past Lacrom’s stick for BC’s third straight goal.

🎥 Hadley with the shot, Hannah with the tip!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/Z3S2BT6f8b — BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 11, 2020

The Crimson looked destined to cut into BC’s lead 30 seconds later, but Pickreign stood on her head to keep Harvard off the board.

The Eagles took the edge into the third. Harvard continued to outshoot its opponent 23-16.

BC SEALS IT

The Crimson, as they had all game, put plenty of pucks on net and had a plethora of opportunities to cut into BC’s lead. But Pickreign proved too strong, stopping seven straight shots.

Harvard finally got one by her with 8:36 remaining when Della Rovere, whose snipe previously was stopped by Pickreign, was waiting at the post and completed the tic-tac-goal sequence to make it 3-1.

Tick-tac-toe! Take a peek at this goal from Della Rovere!#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/CenDGj65tC — Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 12, 2020

But that’s all the Crimson would be able to get as BC came away with the win.