Aaron Rodgers had a great weekend, and Danica Patrick was along for the ride.

Rodgers and Max Homa finished tied for ninth at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, though a final-round 70 ruined any chances of a higher finish. And, well, Rodgers’ girlfriend just had to Instagram about it.

Here’s the caption:

“Annual pebble beach pro am trip this year was full of sunshine (normally rains a lot) and success (haven’t made the cut)! BUT my super talented and gifted hot man 👨🏻 made the cut for Sunday, so it was a huge year! Next year I am going to be selfish and ask for an additional 20 degrees and no one gets sick! 🤣😫🤒”

And here are the photos:

What a pair.

By the way, some of Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers teammates are calling for him to pop the big question.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images