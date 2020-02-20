At some point, Denny Hamlin just needs to face it: To many people, he always will be Danny Hamlin.
The too-good-to-be-misspelled NASCAR driver was riding high off his victory in Monday’s Daytona 500. But his victory lap came to a screeching halt Tuesday in New York, where he spotted what only can be described as fake news.
Take a look:
Fake news. Who is DANNY hamlin? pic.twitter.com/WEYvlt2CR3
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 19, 2020
Hamlin? In front of a FedEx truck? What a coincidence!
You’d think winning three out of the last five Daytona 500s at least would get your name spelled right on advertisements. Oh well.
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images