At some point, Denny Hamlin just needs to face it: To many people, he always will be Danny Hamlin.

The too-good-to-be-misspelled NASCAR driver was riding high off his victory in Monday’s Daytona 500. But his victory lap came to a screeching halt Tuesday in New York, where he spotted what only can be described as fake news.

Take a look:

Fake news. Who is DANNY hamlin? pic.twitter.com/WEYvlt2CR3 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 19, 2020

Hamlin? In front of a FedEx truck? What a coincidence!

You’d think winning three out of the last five Daytona 500s at least would get your name spelled right on advertisements. Oh well.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images