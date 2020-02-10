Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Could things be going from bad to worse in the City of Brotherly Love?

Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid hit a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter of the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday — and then things got interesting.

Embiid seemed to celebrate the basket by making the “shush” motion with his hand, leading many to believe he was shushing his home crowd in Philadelphia. Of course, things had already got weird in Philly with the home fans booing coach Bret Brown and members of the 76ers in a prior game.

JOEL HANS EMBIID pic.twitter.com/WMtw6UnsTb — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 10, 2020

Embiid told the media after the game he wasn’t booing the crowd, but instead himself.

“Just talking to myself, have not been playing up to my standards,” Embiid said, per The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann.

Surely, everyone in Boston is hoping the issue between Embiid and the home crowd can be solved so it doesn’t happen again.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images