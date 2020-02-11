Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Graham really got the creative juices following when it came to thinking of trash talk for Tom Brady.

The Patriots and Eagles collided in Week 11 this past season in a Super Bowl LII rematch. For those who don’t recall, it was Graham who made arguably the most important play in Philadelphia’s championship triumph, as his fourth-quarter strip-sack of Brady effectively nixed New England’s hopes of completing a comeback.

Graham was wired for sound when the teams reunited at Lincoln Financial Field, and the defensive end made it clear he was going to be in Brady’s ear.

“Me and Tom, I’m going to be talking (expletive) like he ain’t nobody,” Graham said, as seen in Amazon’s “All or Nothing” and transcribed by ESPN. “I’m not going to disrespect him but I’m going to let him know that, ‘I’m a competitor just like you.'”

So, how did Graham elect to trash talk arguably the greatest football player of all time?

“Today, he’s Tim Brady, because you’re not going to be yourself today! I’m going to make sure of that!” Graham said.

Ah, the ol’ wrong-name burn. Classic.

Brady didn’t light it up that day in the City of Brotherly Love, but he still earned the last laugh via the Patriots’ 17-10 win. Both teams fell well short of their ultimate goals, however, as each was bounced from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images