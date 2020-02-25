Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fernando Alonso in May will seek to complete the motorsports triple crown.

Alonso, who already has victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Formula One Monaco Grand Prix under his belt, will compete in the 2020 Indianapolis 500, Arrow McLaren SP announced Tuesday. A two-time F1 world champion, Alonso repeatedly has said winning the Indy 500 — and thus completing the triple crown — is a priority.

“The Indy 500 is one of the most special races, and also the triple crown … completes the big three races in motorsport, in three completely different disciplines,” the Spaniard recently told NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey. “It makes you a complete driver, and that’s what I’m looking for at this stage in my career. So the Indy 500 is probably the biggest priority for me right now.”

.@alo_oficial will be driving for @ArrowMcLarenSP in this year's running of the #Indy500. Fernando Alonso caught up with @LeighDiffey before the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in May, via @SkySports. Watch the full interview on https://t.co/CdnOH44Qgu pic.twitter.com/qAd7v8xSme — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) February 25, 2020

Alonso made his Indy 500 debut in 2017 and performed well, but an engine failure prevented him from finishing. After competing in the 2018 Monaco GP in lieu of the Indy 500, Alonso returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019 but failed to qualify for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The 2020 Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images