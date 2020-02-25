Just when you thought the hype surrounding Joe Burrow couldn’t be any higher, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah found a way to take it to the next level.

The buzz certainly is warranted. Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, was nothing short of sensational in his final season at LSU, throwing for 60 touchdown passes and 5,671 yards while completing 76.3 (!) percent of his passes. Burrow also saved some of his best football for the biggest stages, throwing for a combined 12 scores and 956 yards in the Tigers’ College Football Playoff Semifinal and Championship Game triumphs.

The Cincinnati Bengals probably don’t need to be further sold on Burrow in order to make him the No. 1 overall pick in late April. But Jeremiah’s NFL comparison for Burrow, which garnered the seal of approval for a former New England Patriot great, certainly doesn’t hurt.

“Yeah, and I’m already prepared for the backlash on Twitter, because I know it’s coming. Because at the combine when they ask me for my comparison, how does this sound—you say somebody’s a more athletic version of the greatest football player of all-time,” Jeremiah told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Look, Kevin Faulk is there at LSU, he played with (Tom) Brady, he’s been around Joe Burrow, he’s told every scout that comes through there, this guy is just like Tom.

“Mechanically, he’s just like Tom. He functions in an offense where we just talked about getting guys in the route, good decisions, accuracy, all that stuff, very similar to Tom. He looks just like him.”

Yeah, we might as well start printing Burrow Bengals jerseys now. Unless, for some incredibly bizarre reason, Cincinnati puts a ton of stock in hand size.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images