Well, it looks like Le’Veon Bell is staying in the Meadowlands.

It’s not often a marquee free agent signing almost immediately becomes the subject of trade rumors, but alas, such was the case for Bell this past season. Bell’s name was floated leading up to the NFL trade deadline, and a follow-up report indicated the New York Jets would be “more receptive” to the possibility of trading the star running back this offseason.

But speaking with the media Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jets general manager Joe Douglas put the idea of a Bell blockbuster to rest.

“There hasn’t been talk as far as him going anywhere,” Douglas said, per ESPN. “We’re excited about Le’Veon. Le’Veon has been a great teammate. I can’t tell you how great he’s been. … We’re excited to have him.”

Bell’s first season with New York was a forgettable one. The three-time Pro Bowl selection rushed for 789 yards with three touchdowns over 15 games to go along with 66 catches for 461 yards and a score. In fact, the Jets reportedly thought Bell gained weight over the course of the campaign which resulted in a lack of explosiveness.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed last March.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images