The last time we saw Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they were at each other’s throats. They’ll probably be back at it Friday afternoon.

The two heavyweights tussled earlier in the week at a press conference promoting their Saturday night fight in Las Vegas. The altercation was almost certainly staged, but it was still pretty darn entertaining, and there could be some more fireworks on the way at Friday afternoon’s weigh-in.

Here’s how to watch the Fury vs. Wilder weigh-in online.

When: Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

